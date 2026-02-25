Zai Lab (SEHK:9688) Price Target Decreased by 11.05% to 26.16

The average one-year price target for Zai Lab (SEHK:9688) has been revised to HK$26.16 / share. This is a decrease of 11.05% from the prior estimate of HK$29.41 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$15.26 to a high of HK$39.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.11% from the latest reported closing price of HK$14.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9688 is 0.22%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.60% to 98,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 30,688K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,739K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9688 by 36.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,612K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,254K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9688 by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,558K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,644K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9688 by 4.38% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 9,750K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEAPX - International Emerging Markets Fund R-3 holds 5,631K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 52.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9688 by 107.12% over the last quarter.

