Zai Lab Reports CDE's Decision To Grant Priority Review To Repotrectinib In China

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration has granted priority review to repotrectinib for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.

"The CDE's decision to grant priority review to repotrectinib underscores repotrectinib as a potential next-generation best-in-class treatment for ROS1-positive NSCLC in both TKI-naïve and pretreated patients in China," said Rafael Amado, President, Head of Global Oncology Research and Development at Zai Lab.

Zai Lab has a license agreement with Turning Point Therapeutics to develop and commercialize repotrectinib in Greater China.

