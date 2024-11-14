Zai Lab Prices Public Offering Of About 7.84 Mln ADSs At US$25.50/ADS

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of about 7.84 million American depositary shares, each representing ten ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$25.50 per ADS.

ZLAB closed Thursday's regular trading at $26.67 down $3.28 or 10.95%.

The gross proceeds to Zai Lab from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $200 million. The underwriters expect to deliver the ADSs against payment to the purchasers on or about November 18, 2024, on a "T+2" basis.

In addition, Zai Lab has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.18 million ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Zai Lab intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.