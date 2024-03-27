Zai Lab Partner Novocure's Metis Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint In Brain Metastases

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Ltd.'s (ZLAB) partner Novocure Ltd. (NVCR) announced on Wednesday that its phase 3 clinical trial in Tumor Treating Fields therapy for patients with 1-10 brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, has met its primary endpoint by demonstrating significant improvement in intracranial progression.

Brain metastases are caused by cancer cells that break away from the primary tumor and travel through the blood or lymph system to form new tumors in the brain.

According to the trial results, the therapy along with supportive care demonstrated intracranial progression in 21.9 months median time in patients, compared to 11.3 months in patients treated with supportive care alone for brain metastasis.

However, the biotechnology company stated that the trial failed to achieve statistical significance during primary analyses of secondary endpoints, regarding time to neurocognitive failure, overall survival, and radiological response rate.

