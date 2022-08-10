Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shareholders are up 18% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It is a pleasure to report that the Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is up 81% in the last quarter. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 70%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

While the last year has been tough for Zai Lab shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Zai Lab wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Zai Lab increased its revenue by 181%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 70%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:ZLAB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Zai Lab is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Zai Lab shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 70%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 11% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Zai Lab that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

