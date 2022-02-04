Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock jumps 21% this past week

This week we saw the Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) share price climb by 21%. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 72% over the last year. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

The recent uptick of 21% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Zai Lab wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Zai Lab increased its revenue by 199%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:ZLAB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Zai Lab is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Zai Lab shares, which cost holders 72%, while the market was up about 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 18% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Zai Lab has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

