Zai Lab Ltd Plans $200 Million ADS Offering

Zai Lab Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, announced a proposed $200 million follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to support general corporate purposes. The offering, managed by Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Leerink Partners, is subject to market conditions and includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase additional shares. This move highlights Zai Lab’s commitment to expanding its innovative healthcare solutions globally.

