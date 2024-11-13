Zai Lab Ltd Plans $200 Million ADS Offering

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.
Zai Lab Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, announced a proposed $200 million follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to support general corporate purposes. The offering, managed by Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Leerink Partners, is subject to market conditions and includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase additional shares. This move highlights Zai Lab’s commitment to expanding its innovative healthcare solutions globally.
