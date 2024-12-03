Zai Lab Ltd Issues Restricted Share Units to Employees

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zai Lab Ltd has granted 600 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to three employees under its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, with the aim of recognizing and rewarding their contributions to the company. The RSUs, which have no performance targets or clawback mechanisms, will vest over four years, aligning with Zai Lab’s strategy to incentivize long-term growth and success. The closing price of the shares on the grant date was $29.2 per ADS on NASDAQ.

For further insights into HK:9688 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.