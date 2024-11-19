Zai Lab Ltd Awards Stock Units to Boost Employee Incentives

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Zai Lab Ltd has announced the granting of 15,000 restricted share units to eight employees under its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, with shares vesting over four years. The move aims to reward contributions and motivate further success in the company’s operations. This aligns with Zai Lab’s strategy of maintaining competitive market practices.

