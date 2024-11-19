News & Insights

Zai Lab Ltd Awards Stock Units to Boost Employee Incentives

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Zai Lab Ltd has announced the granting of 15,000 restricted share units to eight employees under its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, with shares vesting over four years. The move aims to reward contributions and motivate further success in the company’s operations. This aligns with Zai Lab’s strategy of maintaining competitive market practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

