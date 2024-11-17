Zai Lab Ltd Announces Major Share Offering

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Zai Lab Limited has announced a follow-on public offering of 7,843,137 American Depositary Shares (ADS) to raise $200 million, with each ADS priced at $25.50. The company’s shares are listed on both the Nasdaq Global Market and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reflecting its dual-market strategy. This move is part of Zai Lab’s efforts to bolster its financial resources for future endeavors.

