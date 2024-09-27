Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Surges 11.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (ZLAB) shares ended the last trading session 11.1% higher at $22.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in Zai Lab's stock price is likely due to positive investor expectations surrounding the strong ongoing performance of its marketed drugs, Zejula (for ovarian cancer), Vyvgart (for generalized myasthenia gravis), and Nuzyra (for infectious diseases). Additionally, the company has a robust pipeline of investigational drugs in development for various other oncology, infectious disease, neuroscience, and autoimmune conditions.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Revenues are expected to be $105.19 million, up 51.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Zai Lab Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZLAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Zai Lab Limited is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.5% higher at $2.62. TELA has returned -16% in the past month.

For TELA Bio , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.37. This represents a change of +17.8% from what the company reported a year ago. TELA Bio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

