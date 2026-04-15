Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt (ZLAB) Price Target Increased by 19.30% to 26.69

The average one-year price target for Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) has been revised to $26.69 / share. This is an increase of 19.30% from the prior estimate of $22.38 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.11 to a high of $37.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.56% from the latest reported closing price of $21.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 39.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLAB is 0.14%, an increase of 49.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.34% to 29,000K shares. The put/call ratio of ZLAB is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 6,959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing an increase of 67.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 28.52% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares , representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 45.46% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,808K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares , representing a decrease of 94.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 71.57% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,782K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 82.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 213.25% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 41.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 12.16% over the last quarter.

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