Zai Lab Limited - ADR (ZLAB) Price Target Increased by 9.31% to 32.49

The average one-year price target for Zai Lab Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been revised to 32.49 / share. This is an increase of 9.31% from the prior estimate of 29.72 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.54 to a high of 36.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from the latest reported closing price of 28.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLAB is 0.21%, a decrease of 21.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 53,643K shares. The put/call ratio of ZLAB is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,219K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,243K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 62.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,209K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 92.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,100K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares, representing an increase of 23.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 2.87% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 2,857K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Zai Lab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zai Lab ) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in itsfocus areas. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

