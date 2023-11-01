Zai Lab Limited - ADR (ZLAB) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 29.72

The average one-year price target for Zai Lab Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been revised to 29.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 28.05 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.65 to a high of 33.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.94% from the latest reported closing price of 25.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 17.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLAB is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.44% to 55,700K shares. The put/call ratio of ZLAB is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,224K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,687K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares, representing an increase of 49.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,612K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,803K shares, representing a decrease of 32.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 536.70% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,100K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares, representing an increase of 23.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 2.87% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 2,857K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Zai Lab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zai Lab ) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in itsfocus areas. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.