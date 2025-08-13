Markets
ZLAB

Zai Lab Forms Oncology Advisory Board To Advance Global Cancer Therapies

August 13, 2025 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has established an Oncology Scientific Advisory Board - SAB comprising leading oncology experts to guide the development of its oncology portfolio, including multiple internally developed investigational therapies.

Company leadership highlighted that the board's collective expertise will significantly strengthen Zai Lab's clinical programs and support its mission to deliver innovative cancer treatments worldwide.

The SAB includes renowned specialists such as Lieping Chen (Yale), Richard S. Finn (UCLA), Thomas F. Gajewski (University of Chicago), Melissa L. Johnson (Sarah Cannon Research Institute), Matthew Krebs (University of Manchester), Patricia LoRusso (Yale Cancer Center), Michael T. Lotze (University of Pittsburgh), and Timothy Yap (MD Anderson Cancer Center).

ZLAB currently trades at $35.54 or 3.57% higher on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZLAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.