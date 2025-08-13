Zai Lab Forms Oncology Advisory Board To Advance Global Cancer Therapies

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has established an Oncology Scientific Advisory Board - SAB comprising leading oncology experts to guide the development of its oncology portfolio, including multiple internally developed investigational therapies.

Company leadership highlighted that the board's collective expertise will significantly strengthen Zai Lab's clinical programs and support its mission to deliver innovative cancer treatments worldwide.

The SAB includes renowned specialists such as Lieping Chen (Yale), Richard S. Finn (UCLA), Thomas F. Gajewski (University of Chicago), Melissa L. Johnson (Sarah Cannon Research Institute), Matthew Krebs (University of Manchester), Patricia LoRusso (Yale Cancer Center), Michael T. Lotze (University of Pittsburgh), and Timothy Yap (MD Anderson Cancer Center).

ZLAB currently trades at $35.54 or 3.57% higher on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.