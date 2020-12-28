Zai Lab Collaborates With Cullinan Oncology On CLN-081

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) said that it has reached a license agreement with Cullinan Oncology to develop, manufacture and commercialize CLN-081 in China.

CLN-081 is an orally available, small-molecule, next-generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor designed to selectively target cells expressing mutant EGFR variants.

CLN-081 is currently in a Phase 1/2a dose escalation and expansion trial evaluating oral, twice-daily administration of various doses in patients with NSCLC harboring EGFR Ex20ins mutations who have had at least one prior treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy or another approved standard therapy.

As per the terms of the deal, Cullinan Pearl will receive a $20 million upfront payment, with the potential to receive up to an additional $211 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments.

Cullinan Pearl is also eligible to receive high-single-digit to low-teen tiered royalties based on annual net sales of CLN-081 in China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

