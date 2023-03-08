Zai Lab Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZLAB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zai Lab Ltd (Symbol: ZLAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.98, changing hands as low as $35.61 per share. Zai Lab Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.975 per share, with $53.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.64.
Also see: Closed End Funds List
RGLD Dividend History
Funds Holding DUNE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.