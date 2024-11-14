Zai Lab Announces New ADS Offering to Boost Market Presence

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Zai Lab Ltd is set to offer 7,843,137 American Depositary Shares (ADS), representing 78,431,370 underlying shares, as part of a new issuance under a general mandate. This offering, managed by leading underwriters including Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, includes a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,176,470 ADS. This move is expected to attract a diverse group of independent investors, enhancing Zai Lab’s financial flexibility and market presence.

