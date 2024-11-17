News & Insights

Zai Lab Announces $200 Million ADS Offering

November 17, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Zai Lab Limited has announced a follow-on public offering of $200 million worth of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). This move comes as part of the company’s expansion efforts, with the details of the offering filed in a Form 8-K with the U.S. SEC. The offering is expected to attract interest from investors looking to tap into the growing pharmaceutical sector.

