Zai Lab And Novocure Announce LUNAR Study Meets Primary Endpoint

January 05, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Novocure (NVCR) announced the LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival over standard therapies alone. The LUNAR study is a randomized study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields together with standard therapies for stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer following progression.

Tumor Treating Fields or TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms.

Novocure plans to file a Premarket Approval application with the FDA in the second half of 2023. Novocure also plans to file for a CE Mark in the European Union concurrently with the FDA submission.

Shares of Novocure are up 68% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

