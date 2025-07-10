Zacks.com featured highlights Yext, Agenus and NCR Voyix

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Yext, Inc. YEXT, Agenus Inc. AGEN and NCR Voyix Corp. VYX.

3 Top Earnings Acceleration Stocks to Buy for 2H25

Senior executives and financial analysts focus on steady earnings growth, as this indicates a company’s profitability. However, a rapid rise in earnings can have an even greater effect in driving stock prices higher. Research shows that well-performing stocks often see their earnings accelerate before their stock prices increase.

To that end, Yext, Inc., Agenus Inc. and NCR Voyix Corp. are showing strong earnings growth, making them attractive buys for the second half.

What is Earnings Acceleration?

Earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth rate increases within a stipulated time frame, it can be called earnings acceleration.

In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. However, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t yet caught the attention of investors and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only four. Here are the top three stocks:

Yext

Yext offers a platform that delivers answers to consumer inquiries both in North America and globally. Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Yext's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 37.1%.

Agenus

Agenus is a biotechnology company focused on clinical-stage research, working to discover and develop therapies aimed at stimulating the immune system to combat cancer and infections, both in the United States and globally. Agenus currently has a Zacks Rank #2. AGEN’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 114.7%.

NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix offers digital commerce solutions designed for retail establishments and dining venues across the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. NCR Voyix currently has a Zacks Rank #2. VYX’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 152.7%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2567829/3-top-earnings-acceleration-stocks-to-buy-for-2h25

