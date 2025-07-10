Zacks.com featured highlights Urban Outfitters, Royal Gold and Kodiak Gas Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD and Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS.

3 Momentum Anomaly Picks as Markets Wobble on Fresh Tariff Salvo

The broader U.S. equity markets have witnessed a steady downtrend over the past couple of days as President Trump reignited the tariff war with a slew of proposed tariffs on imported goods from 14 countries, including major trading partners and allies, Japan and South Korea. The charges are scheduled to be levied from August, with more countries likely to be added to the list in the coming days. Although the doors are kept wide open for negotiations, the sudden shift in the tariff policy has led to heightened market uncertainty, financial market turmoil and sent policymakers scrambling to protect their economies.

Amid the vagaries of the market and related uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Urban Outfitters, Inc., Royal Gold, Inc. and Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three stocks out of the seven that made it through this screen:

Based in Philadelphia, PA, Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. The company’s merchandise is generally sold directly to consumers through stores, catalogs, call centers and e-commerce platforms. Urban Outfitters has operations in the United States, Canada and Europe. The stock has surged 63.6% in the past year but declined 4.2% in the past week. Urban Outfitters has a Momentum Score of B.

Based in Denver, CO, Royal Gold acquires and manages precious metals stream and royalty interests, with a primary focus on gold. The company generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The stock has rallied 22% in the past year but lost 9.8% in the past week. Royal Gold has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Kodiak Gas Services operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It provides services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi-well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems, serving as a critical link in the infrastructure that enables the safe and reliable production and transportation of natural gas and oil. The stock has surged 25.3% in the past year but declined 3.8% in the past week. Kodiak Gas Services has a Momentum Score of A.

