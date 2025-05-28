Zacks.com featured highlights Urban Outfitters, Inogen and Southwest Gas

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Inogen, Inc. INGN and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet On Amid Uncertainties

Stock markets have been experiencing significant volatility of late. This is largely because of the ongoing trade war, which has also led to expectations of economic slowdown and rising inflation. As such, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady. In such an uncertain environment, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Urban Outfitters, Inc., Inogen, Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. are worth buying.

As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Consider

Philadelphia, PA-based Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. URBN’s merchandise is generally sold directly to consumers through stores, catalogs, call centers and e-commerce platforms.

Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to rise 20% year over year. URBN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Goleta, CA, Inogen is a medical technology business primarily focusing on respiratory health. INGN develops, manufactures and markets innovative respiratory health products, including portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental LTOT to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions and the Simeox product for airway clearance treatment.

INGN’s 2025 earnings are projected to grow 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Las Vegas, NV, Southwest Gas is a regulated utility that provides natural gas services. SWX makes deliveries of natural gas under a priority system established by state regulatory commissions.

Southwest Gas’ 2025 earnings are expected to increase 18.4% year over year. SWX, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2477604/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-to-bet-on-amid-uncertainties

