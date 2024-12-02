Zacks.com featured highlights Tyson Foods, AXIS Capital, Pfizer and General Motors

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. AXS, Pfizer Inc. PFE and General Motors Co. GM.

4 Best Value Stocks to Invest In This December for Strong Returns

The U.S. stock market retreated on Wednesday as investors booked profits and adopted a cautious approach after earlier gains in November. The pullback came as market participants evaluated fresh economic data and corporate earnings. Trading volumes were also lighter than usual ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.38% to settle at 5,998.74, ending its seven-session winning streak. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%, closing at 19,060.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.25 points, or 0.31%, to 44,722.06.

Heading into December, investor focus is expected to shift toward year-end positioning and factors that might shape the Federal Reserve’s policy. In this environment, value stocks could draw attention as a compelling investment option. Often trading below their intrinsic value, they provide a margin of safety, which can be especially appealing amid market uncertainties.

When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. Companies like Tyson Foods, Inc., AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and General Motors Co. boast a low P/CF ratio. The P/CF ratio evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reflects Financial Health

You must be wondering why we consider the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). An important factor that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company’s financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.

Here are four of the 12 value stocks that qualified the screening:

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 2% and 12.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TSN has a Value Score of A. Shares of TSN have surged 37.6% in the past year.

AXIS Capital Holdings, a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 90.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXIS Capital’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.4% and 10.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AXS has a Value Score of A. The stock has advanced 65.5% in the past year.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Pfizer, which develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pfizer’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.3% and 58.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Pfizer has a Value Score of A. Shares of PFE have declined 15.2% in the past year.

General Motors, which designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.8% and 34.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. General Motors has a Value Score of A. Shares of GM have rallied 75.6% in the past year.

