Zacks.com featured highlights TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Silvercorp and Integra LifeSciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 24, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. MITT, Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. IART

Bet on These 3 Stocks as Broker Rating Upgrades Signal Upside

U.S. equities have shown resilience year to date, though gains have been highly uneven. After recovering from early volatility, markets have moved higher as strong corporate earnings, AI-driven optimism and a still-supportive economy have helped offset broader macro concerns and hawkish Federal Reserve. Investor sentiment has continued to shift with swings in Treasury yields, oil-price volatility, geopolitical risks (particularly Middle East tensions) and evolving tariff policies.

As such, it is not easy for retail investors to select stocks for generating robust returns over time. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., Silvercorp Metals Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. are worth considering.

Broker recommendations are typically based on a comprehensive research process that combines direct access to company management, detailed analysis of public disclosures, participation in earnings calls, channel checks, and broader industry. This allows analysts to assess a company’s fundamentals within the context of macroeconomic trends, industry dynamics, competitive positioning, and peer performance, rather than evaluating the business in isolation.

A broker upgrade often reflects a meaningful improvement in an analyst’s outlook for a company. Such a revision may be driven by several factors that may not yet be fully incorporated into consensus estimates or market valuations. Hence, an upgrade can signal a potential inflection point in earnings expectations and investor sentiment.

However, broker upgrades should not be viewed as standalone investment signals. They are most effective when considered alongside other fundamental and valuation factors. As such, broker recommendations should be used as one component of a broader, well-rounded investment decision-making framework.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy

New York-based TPG Mortgage is a residential mortgage real estate investment trust. MITT’s investment portfolio comprises residential investments, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

MITT’s 2026 earnings are expected to increase 26.7% year over year. TPG Mortgage, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Silvercorp Metals, based in Canada, acquires, explores, develops and mines mineral properties in China. SVM explores for copper, silver, gold, lead and zinc metals.

Silvercorp Metals’ fiscal 2027 earnings are projected to jump 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. SVM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Plainsboro, NJ, Integra LifeSciences is one of the leading names in regenerative medicine. IART develops, manufactures and markets surgical implants and medical instruments.

Integra LifeSciences’ 2026 earnings are expected to rise 9.9% year over year. IART, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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