Zacks.com featured highlights StoneCo, Intercontinental Exchange, Southwest Gas Holdings and The Mosaic

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 30, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are StoneCo Ltd. STNE, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX and The Mosaic Co. MOS.

4 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Bet On Amid Market Uncertainty

Markets began 2025 on a strong footing but have since been gripped by heightened volatility because of the Trump administration’s tariff plans, which have resulted in ambiguity. The uncertainty has clouded expectations around the tariffs’ potential impact on the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions. Amid this backdrop, investors are approaching the markets with increased caution.

Therefore, the conventional method of selecting stocks is the need of the hour. One such way is choosing stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, StoneCo Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. and The Mosaic Co. are worth investing in.

When evaluating a company, revenues often receive more scrutiny than earnings. Investors focus on a business’s ability to generate increasing sales over time, as this shows its potential to expand the customer base. In contrast, stagnant or declining sales may signal underlying headwinds. While a company can still generate profits in the short term, sustained growth is necessary to attract new investors.

Strong revenue growth is also essential for long-term profitability. While earnings can be improved by cutting costs, consistent bottom-line expansion typically requires steady sales increases.

Yet, sales growth alone cannot provide a proper picture of a company’s financial health. Evaluating a company’s cash position alongside its revenues is a more effective investment strategy. A strong cash balance and steady cash flow provide flexibility for strategic decisions, operational stability and future investments. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

4 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Consider

Cayman Islands-based StoneCo provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels in Brazil. STNE offers financial services, including payment, prepayment, digital banking and credit solutions.

StoneCo’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 12.2%. STNE sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Intercontinental Exchange, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading global operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity, financial, fixed-income and equity markets. ICE has evolved and grown over the past two decades, primarily on buyouts and collaborations.

Intercontinental Exchange’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 7.3%. ICE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Southwest Gas is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, NV. SWX makes deliveries of natural gas under a priority system established by state regulatory commissions.

Southwest Gas’ sales are expected to rise 2.8% in 2025. SWX sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Tampa, FL-based Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. MOS is the biggest integrated phosphate producer globally and among the four largest potash producers in the world.

Mosaic’s expected sales growth for 2025 is 10.2%. MOS, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2478766/4-stocks-with-solid-sales-growth-to-bet-on-amid-market-uncertainty

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.