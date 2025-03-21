Zacks.com featured highlights RELX, Sprouts Farmers Market and Ralph Lauren

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 21, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are RELX PLC RELX, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM and Ralph Lauren Corp. RL.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Generating Solid Returns

Stock markets have been experiencing significant volatility of late. This is largely because of the ongoing tariff war, as President Trump’s tariffs have led to retaliation, raising concerns of a full-scale trade war. Also, economic data indicates a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Further, inflationary pressures are mounting, with consumer inflation expectations rising. These factors have complicated the Federal Reserve’s ability to lower interest rates. In such an uncertain environment, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like RELX PLC, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corp. are worth buying.

As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings

Based in London, U.K., RELX provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions.

RELX’s 2025 earnings are expected to rise 9.1% year over year. RELX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed an 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts Farmers Market is an everyday healthy grocery store. SFM has a unique model that features fresh produce, a food section and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness.

SFM’s 2025 earnings are projected to grow 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 7.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Santa Clara, CA, Ralph Lauren is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products. RL offers products in apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories.

Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to rise 13.5% year over year. RL, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

