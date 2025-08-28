Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2025 – The stocks in this week's article are Post Holdings, Inc. POST, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX, POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH.

5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now

The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys widespread popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric for working out the fair market value of a firm. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few shortcomings.

While P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. Although P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

Post Holdings, Inc., Plains GP Holdings, L.P., The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., POSCO Holdings Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued. EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. For this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value loss-making but EBITDA-positive companies. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations, too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate when comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

A strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. However, you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 17 stocks that passed the screen:

Post Holdings is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, which is involved in the production of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition product categories. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Post Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 10.9% for fiscal 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST's fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 4.8% upward over the past 60 days.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined products. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Plains GP Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 215.4% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP's 2025 earnings has been revised 22.4% upward over the past 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 33.1% for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate for GBX’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 28.2% upward over the past 60 days.

POSCO manufactures and markets a wide range of steel products, including hot-rolled sheets, plates, wire rods, cold-rolled sheets, galvanized sheets and stainless steel globally. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

POSCO has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 88.6% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKX’s 2025 earnings has been revised 2.9% higher over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Sally Beauty has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 8.9% for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate for SBH’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 5.1% upward over the past 60 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2743275/5-value-stocks-with-exciting-ev-to-ebitda-ratios-to-own-now

