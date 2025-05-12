Zacks.com featured highlights PCB, G-III Apparel, Gibraltar, Pfizer and Pampa Energia

For Immediate Release

5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is considered a smart strategy. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is often the go-to metric due to its simplicity and ease of use. However, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is more useful for evaluating stocks of companies that are unprofitable or in early growth stages, as it helps assess value when earnings are minimal or non-existent.

PCB Bancorp,G-III Apparel Group, Gibraltar Industries, Pfizer and Pampa Energia S.A. are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What Is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Value Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Here are five of the 16 stocks that qualified the screening:

Los Angeles-based PCB Bancorp serves as the holding company for PCB Bank, offering a range of banking products and services tailored to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. Its offerings include demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits and certificates of deposit.

PCB Bancorp also provides specialized services, such as trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay, zero balance accounts and sweep accounts. The company’s strategic expansion and branch network optimization position it for sustained balance sheet growth and strong financial performance. PCB has a Value Score of A and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed, owned and private-label brands. GIII has accelerated digital growth. It strives to become the best omnichannel organization, enhancing the DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris e-commerce platforms, and partnering with Amazon and Fanatics. Digital and omnichannel growth is a key priority.

GIII’s commitment to brand building, effective marketing, cost management and market expansion provides a solid foundation for continued growth and profitability in fiscal 2025 and beyond. The company's strategic initiatives leverage design and merchandising strengths to drive profitable sales growth through innovative products and collections. GIII Apparel currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Buffalo, NY-based Gibraltar manufactures and distributes products to the industrial and building market. The products range from ventilation and expanded metal to mail storage solutions, rain dispersion products and solutions. ROCK has been benefiting from its focus on operational improvements and the Three-Pillar Strategy. The company continues to accelerate the implementation of three pillars through portfolio management initiatives, improvement of the business system and strengthening of the organization.

Gibraltar continues to accelerate its 80/20 initiatives in products and operations, optimizing the supply chain with market price actions. The company's focus on the 80/20 initiative has propelled its Residential segment’s performance. Also, the high demand for agricultural facilities suggests a solid growth runway, especially for high-tech produce farms. ROCK currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in New York, Pfizer markets a wide range of drugs and vaccines. The company’s Biopharma reporting segment includes three broad therapeutic areas — Primary Care, Specialty Care and Oncology. PFE has committed significant resources toward developing treatments in oncology, internal medicine, rare diseases, immunology, inflammation, vaccines and hospitals.

Pfizer expects better non-COVID operational revenue growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by its products like Vyndaqel and Prevnar; launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity and Penbraya; and newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen. Huge profits from its COVID-19 products strengthened its cash position. PFE currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Pampa Energia is an independent energy-integrated company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, PAM is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired generation plants and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as a wind farm.

The company also explores and produces oil and gas, and operates a high-voltage electricity transmission network. PAM produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene-butadiene rubber and polystyrene. Pampa Energia engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. PAM currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

