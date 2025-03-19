Zacks.com featured highlights OppFi, Nu Skin, BJ's Restaurants, MRC Global and KT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 19, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI, MRC Global Inc. MRC and KT Corp. KT.

5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Scoop Up

Investors generally tend to cling to the price-to-earnings (P/E) metric while looking for bargain stocks. In addition to being a widely used tool for screening stocks, P/E is also a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a company. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few downsides.

While P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

OppFi Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BJ's Restaurants, Inc., MRC Global Inc. and KT Corp. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. EBITDA, the other component, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

The lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more appealing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio indicates that a stock is potentially undervalued. EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet, which the P/E ratio does not. For this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value loss-making but EBITDA-positive companies. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick for measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can also be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations, too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

A strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. You can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 22 stocks that passed the screen:

OppFi is a tech-enabled specialty finance platform that powers community banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

OppFi has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.6% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPFI’s 2025 earnings has been revised 7% upward over the past 60 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nu Skin Enterprises has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.9% for 2025. The consensus estimate for NUS’ 2025 earnings has been revised 13.8% upward over the past 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B.

BJ's Restaurants has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.7% for 2025. The consensus estimate for BJRI’s 2025 earnings has been revised 13.8% upward over the past 60 days.

MRC Global is one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves, fittings and related products and services. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

MRC Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 50% for 2025. The consensus estimate for MRC’s 2025 earnings has been revised 1% higher over the past 60 days.

KT Corporation is the biggest telecommunications operator in the Republic of Korea. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

KT has an expected earnings growth rate of 287.1% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KT's 2025 earnings has been revised 6.7% upward over the past 60 days.

