Zacks.com featured highlights Mattel, CommScope, Ubiquiti and Willdan

Add These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns

Liquidity is an important parameter that investors should consider when adding stocks to their portfolios. Liquidity primarily determines a company’s capability to meet debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as Mattel, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc. and Willdan Group, Inc. to their portfolio to boost returns.

These stocks have always been in demand owing to their potential to provide maximum returns. However, one should be alert enough before investing in such stocks. While a high liquidity level may imply that the company is clearing its dues faster than peers, it may also indicate that the company is failing to use its assets efficiently.

Hence, one may consider a company’s efficiency level in addition to its liquidity for identifying prospective winners.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified the screen:

Mattel is the world’s largest manufacturer of toys. The company’s products are sold directly to retailers and wholesalers in most European, Latin American and Asian countries as well as in Australia, Canada and New Zealand through brands like Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl and Thomas & Friends and more.

Mattel is benefiting from the Optimizing for Profitable Growth program and strong demand for Hot Wheels. This, along with other strategic initiatives for capturing the full value of its IPs and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company, bodes well.

Mattel is simplifying its organization structure, optimizing processes and supply chain to generate savings across operations. The company is expecting to realize incremental benefits from the upcoming digital content in 2025. Going forward, the company anticipates the toy segment to grow on the back of new product innovations, increased retail support, enhanced marketing and promotions and fresh content.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at 1.70 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. MAT has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.63%, on average.

CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for 5G, supported by its cost-saving initiatives and the recent launch of HELIAX SkyBlox. The divestiture of the OWN segment has further enabled it to focus on its core portfolio and strengthen its CommScope NEXT initiatives. Healthy demand in the hyperscale and cloud business is a tailwind.

In the last reported quarter, revenues came in at $1.17 billion, improving from $923.1 million a year ago, driven by stronger sales in all segments. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $59 million. Non-GAAP net income was $48.3 million or 18 cents per share against a net loss of $73.1 million or 34 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. COMM has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73%, on average.

Ubiquiti, along with its subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.

Ubiquiti continues to benefit from healthy order trends with a flexible and adaptable business model. Effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers has improved its visibility for future demand. The company’s strategic product launches at disruptive prices helped it beat rivals to a great extent. Its policy of consistent dividend payments while maintaining a sustainable payout ratio is a positive. Healthy demand in the Enterprise Technology segment is a tailwind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.22 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.48%, on average.

Willdan Group provides technical, professional and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio encompassing energy policy planning and advisory services, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, electric grid solutions, and municipal financial consulting services.

The strengthening electric load growth trend, driven by higher electricity demand at data centers owing to the proliferation of artificial intelligence, bodes well. For 2024, Willdan reported contract revenues of $565.8 million, up 10.9% from the fiscal 2023 level. Also, the acquisition of Alternative Power Generation, Inc. expands Willdan’s electrical engineering and management consulting capabilities, especially in substations for data centers and renewables.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLDN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.1%, on average.

