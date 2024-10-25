Zacks.com featured highlights Leidos, NetApp, ResMed, Trane Technologies and Travelers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 25, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS, NetApp NTAP, ResMed Inc. RMD, Trane Technologies TT and The Travelers Cos TRV.

5 Top Dividend Stocks Promising Substantial Growth

Wall Street has been on a solid run this year, driven by strong earnings, AI craze and rate-cut optimism. However, escalation in Middle East tensions, presidential election uncertainty and global slowdown concerns continued to weigh on it. In such a scenario, dividend investing seems the best choice as it offers consistent and safe income.

Though the strategy does not offer dramatic price appreciation, it is a major source of consistent income for investors in any market. In particular, focusing on the growth level in this strategy leads to higher returns. Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.

We have selected five dividend growth stocks —Leidos Holdings Inc., NetApp, ResMed Inc., Trane Technologies and The Travelers Cos — that could be compelling picks for investors.

Here are five of the 11 stocks that fit the bill:

Delaware-based Leidos Holdings is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.7% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.49% in the last four quarters.

Leidos Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

California-based NetApp provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. The stock has an estimated earnings growth rate of 9.6% for the fiscal year (ending April 2025) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.63% in the last four quarters.

NetApp currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

California-based ResMed holds a major position as a designer, manufacturer, as well as a distributor of generators, masks and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders worldwide. The stock saw a negative earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past seven days for the fiscal year (ending June 2025) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.6%.

ResMed has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

Ireland-based Trane Technologies is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents over the past 30 days for this year, with the expected earnings growth rate being 20.5%.

Trane Technologies has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

New York-based Travelers is principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in providing a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States and select international markets. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate revision of $1.10 over the past seven days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.9%.

Travelers has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

