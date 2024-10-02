Zacks.com featured highlights KT, Pampa Energia, Hewlett Packard, Nomad Foods and Hamilton Insurance

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 2, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are KT Corp. KT, Pampa Energia S.A. PAM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Nomad Foods Ltd. NOMD and Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. HG.

5 Value Stocks with Alluring EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up

Investors are typically fixated on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straightforward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.

While P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

KT Corp., Pampa Energia S.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Nomad Foods Ltd. and Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued. EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value loss-making but EBITDA-positive companies. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

However, EV-to-EBITDA is also not without its shortcomings and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s potential and future performance. The ratio varies across industries and is generally not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital spending requirements.

A strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. However, you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the eight stocks that passed the screen:

KT is the biggest telecommunications operator in the Republic of Korea. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

KT has an expected earnings growth rate of 20% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KT's 2024 earnings has been revised 8.1% upward over the past 60 days.

Pampa Energia is a leading independent energy-integrated company in Argentina. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pampa Energia has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 73.5% for 2024. PAM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 62%, on average.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is focused on developing solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPE’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.1% upward over the past 60 days.

Nomad Foods manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Nomad Foods has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.6% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOMD’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.2% upward over the last 60 days.

Hamilton Insurance Group is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company that underwrites risks worldwide. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Hamilton Insurance Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 72.5% for 2024. The consensus estimate for HG's 2024 earnings has been revised 7.4% upward over the past 60 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2343886/5-value-stocks-with-alluring-ev-to-ebitda-ratios-to-snap-up

