Zacks.com featured highlights JAKKS Pacific, Green Dot, Signet Jewelers, Gibraltar Industries and Pfizer

Chicago, IL – June 6, 2025 – The stocks in this week's article are JAKKS Pacific JAKK, Green Dot GDOT, Signet Jewelers SIG, Gibraltar Industries ROCK and Pfizer PFE.

5 Bargain Stocks with Low P/S Ratios & High Growth Return Potential

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is considered a smart strategy. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is often the go-to metric due to its simplicity and ease of use. However, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is more useful for evaluating stocks of companies that are unprofitable or in early growth stages, as it helps assess value when earnings are minimal or non-existent.

JAKKS Pacific, Green Dot, Signet Jewelers, Gibraltar Industries and Pfizer are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Here are five of the 22 stocks that qualified the screening:

JAKKS Pacific is a multi-brand company that designs and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. JAKK has been benefiting from acquisitions, a solid international footprint, its focus on innovation, and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. JAKKS Pacific has emerged as a diversified consumer products company, buoyed by numerous acquisitions over the past several years.

The company realized the importance of online retailing and focused on aggressively boosting online sales. JAKKS Pacific has been committed to creating digital experiences for online shoppers, such as videos, 360-degree product images and enhanced web pages. It continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities to capitalize on this continued shift to online. JAKK currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Green Dot is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider. The company offers products and services directly to customers through a large-scale omni-channel national distribution platform. Green Dot is a leader in prepaid cards and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), partnering with major companies like Walmart, Uber and Apple. Its asset-light model ensures high interchange fees and reduced reliance on interest income, keeping the balance sheet strong.

With low debt and significant cash reserves, Green Dot is well-positioned for growth initiatives. It is expanding its addressable market with the help of its BaaS account programs. Green Dot’s long-standing relationship with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues. GDOT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Signet Jewelers is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches and other products. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands. It is often considered to be the leading retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet continues to demonstrate strength in key jewelry segments, with bridal and fashion jewelry driving growth.

Inventory management remains a significant strength for Signet. Agile inventory management has been boosting SIG’s sales, while strategic restructuring and real estate optimization are enhancing its operational efficiency. Signet has implemented significant cost-saving initiatives, leading to a notable improvement in its financial performance.

By optimizing its real estate portfolio, Signet aims to improve sales transference across remaining stores and enhance overall profitability. The strategic moves in real estate not only support current operational performance but also pave the way for growth as the retail landscape evolves. SIG has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Gibraltar manufactures and distributes products to the industrial and building market. The products range from ventilation and expanded metal to mail storage solutions, as well as rain dispersion products and solutions. ROCK has been benefiting from its focus on operational improvements and the Three-Pillar Strategy. The company continues to accelerate the implementation of three pillars through portfolio management initiatives, improvement of the business system and strengthening of the organization.

Gibraltar continues to accelerate its 80/20 initiatives in products and operations, optimizing the supply chain with market price actions. The company's focus on the 80/20 initiative has propelled its Residential segment’s performance. Also, the high demand for agricultural facilities suggests a solid growth runway, especially for high-tech produce farms. ROCK currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in New York, Pfizer markets a wide range of drugs and vaccines. The company’s Biopharma reporting segment includes three broad therapeutic areas — Primary Care, Specialty Care and Oncology. PFE has committed significant resources toward developing treatments in oncology, internal medicine, rare diseases, immunology, inflammation, vaccines and hospitals.

Pfizer expects better non-COVID operational revenue growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by its products like Vyndaqel and Prevnar; launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity and Penbraya; and newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen. PFE currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

