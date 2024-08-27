Zacks.com featured highlights include Willdan, Euroseas, Lifeway Foods and RCM Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 27, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN, Euroseas Ltd. ESEA, Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY and RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT.

4 High-Rising Stocks with Rising Cash Flows to Buy Now

As the Federal Reserve gears up to cut interest rates ahead, investors might be tempted to park their hard-earned money in stocks based on profit numbers. However, if achieving profit is a company’s goal, then having a healthy cash flow is the most essential for its existence, development and success. This is because cash offers a company the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make investments, the fuel to run its growth engine and can, indeed, be called the lifeblood of any business.

Often, investors flock to companies with solid top-line growth and increasing profit numbers. However, even a profit-making company can have a scarcity of cash flow and face bankruptcy while meeting its obligations. Therefore, to invest in the right stocks, one must go beyond profit numbers and look at a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows because cash not only guards it from market mayhem but also suggests that profits are being channeled in the right direction. In fact, cash indicates a company’s true financial health.

In this regard, stocks like Willdan Group, Inc., Euroseas Ltd., Lifeway Foods, Inc. and RCM Technologies, Inc. are worth buying.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of seven stocks that qualified the screening:

Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government. WLDN enables its clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 5.9% over the past month to $1.97. WLDN has a VGM Score of A.

Euroseas was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship-owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business for the last 136 years. It operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euroseas’ current-year earnings has moved 36.5% north in the past month. ESEA currently has a VGM Score of A.

Lifeway Foods produces Kefir, a drinkable product similar to, but distinct from, yogurt. LWAY currently has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lifeway's current-year earnings has moved up 23.8% over the past month.

RCM Technologies, based in Pennsauken, NJ, is a national provider of business, technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCM Technologies’ 2024 earnings has been revised 2.2% upward to $2.33 in the past month. RCMT has a VGM Score of A.

