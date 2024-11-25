Zacks.com featured highlights include The Walt Disney, Leidos and Regions Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 25, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and Regions Financial Corp. RF.

3 High ROE Stocks to Bet On as Markets Surge on Economic Strength

The broader equity markets moved northward yesterday as investors shrugged off the worries about escalating geopolitical tensions related to the Russia-Ukraine war and invested heavily in cyclical stocks poised to benefit from a booming economy. Despite Russia’s President Putin ratcheting up his war rhetoric with a veiled nuclear threat after outgoing President Biden approved the use of U.S.-made missiles against Russia, investors snapped up stocks that are perceived to be the likely beneficiaries of Trump trade. However, continued geopolitical unrest in the Middle East remains a latent threat, leading to market uncertainty and a volatility slugfest.

As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios like return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. The Walt Disney Co., Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Regions Financial Corp. are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

ROE: A Key Metric

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are three of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:

Walt Disney: Burbank, CA-based Walt Disney has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. This leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise operates through three business segments, namely Entertainment, Sports and Experiences.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average. It has a VGM Score of A. Walt Disney carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Leidos: Delaware-based Leidos is a global science and technology leader serving the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise IT modernization, operations and logistics, sensors, collection and phenomenology, software development and systems engineering.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.8% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average. It has a VGM Score of A. Leidos sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Regions Financial: Birmingham, AL-based Regions Financial is a financial holding company that provides retail, commercial and mortgage banking, as well as other financial services in asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, trust services, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services and other specialty financing.

It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.6% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average. Regions Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2373939/3-high-roe-stocks-to-bet-on-as-markets-surge-on-economic-strength

