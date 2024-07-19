Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms, Donaldson, Atmos, First Solar and Skechers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 19, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Vital Farms VITL, Donaldson DCI, Atmos Energy ATO, First Solar FSLR and Skechers SKX.

5 Low-Level Stocks to Buy Amid U.S.-China Trade Tension

Major stock indices in the United States ended lower on Jul 17, 2024, pulled down by microchip stocks’ decline. Notably, microchip stocks sank following news reports that the Biden administration might impose severe trade restrictions against China in a bid to contain the availability of semiconductor technology to the latter.

Against this backdrop, stock market players might not feel confident in making investments as trade tensions between these two economic giants sometimes result inglobal marketimbalance. However, a prudent investor knows that one can buy stocks that are safe bets in periods of market decline. To this end, we recommend stocks like Vital Farms,Donaldson, Atmos Energy , First Solar and Skechers that have low leverage. Choosing them can shield investors from incurring huge losses in times of crisis.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to excessive debt financing.

The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

The equity market can be volatile at times, and, as an investor, if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks that bear low leverage and are, hence, less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically, several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the start of the second-quarter earnings season, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the factors above, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the 23 stocks that made it through the screen.

Vital Farms: The company offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, which include shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. On Jun 26, 2024, Vital Farms revealed plans to expand its resilient supply chain with a second world-class egg washing and packing facility located in Seymour, IN. The new 72-acre facility will enable Vital Farms to continue growing its pasture-raised egg business and is expected to help generate more than $350 million in additional revenues.

VITL delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.10%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VITL’s 2024 sales suggests a solid 22.6% improvement from the 2023 reported figure.

Donaldson: It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of filtration systems and replacement parts across the world. On Jul 3, 2024, Donaldson announced that through Its Univercells Technologies business, the company has expanded its relationship with the Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania to evaluate certain bioreactors for scalable gene therapy production. Univercells Technologies developed the scale-X bioreactor, which was originally designed to lower the cost of viral vaccine production for critical public health vaccines. It is now being applied to enable viral vector accessibility for gene therapies.

DCI currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI’s 2024 sales suggests a 4.6% improvement from the 2023 reported quarter.

Atmos Energy: It is engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. On May 8, 2024, Atmos Energy announced second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Its earnings per share came in at $4.93, higher than the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.40.

The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal 2024 sales implies an increase of 9.4% from fiscal 2023 sales. ATO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

First Solar: It is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions and specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling solar electric power modules using a proprietary thin-film semiconductor technology. On Jun 4, 2024, First Solar revealed that its Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 products are the world’s first PV solar modules to achieve the EPEAT Climate+ designation. This makes FSLR’s modules the first to meet the global standard of ultra-low carbon threshold of less-than-equal-to 400 kg CO2e/kWp.

FSLR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies an improvement of 36.5% from the 2023 reported sales figure. FSLR has a long-term earnings growth rate of 56.2%.

Skechers: It designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several unique brand names. On Jul 4, 2024, Skechers announced that Mohammed Kudus, the Ghana national football team player, has been signed on as a Skechers athlete and is set to appear in multiplatform marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Football.

SKX currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2024 sales suggests a 10.6% improvement from the 2023 reported figure.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2304156/5-low-leverage-stocks-to-buy-amid-us-china-trade-tension

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performanc for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.