Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms CSW Industrials, Atmos, NiSource and Kirby

Chicago, IL – August 6, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Vital Farms VITL, CSW Industrials CSWI, Atmos Energy ATO, NiSource NI, and Kirby Corp. KEX.

5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Disappointing Job Data

Major U.S. stock indices ended on a dismal note on Aug 2, reflecting investors’ disappointment following the release of discouraging U.S. job data. The latest job report showed a rise in the U.S. unemployment rate to 4.25% and a slowdown in new job creation, which sparked the possibility of an upcoming recession and resulted in a notable loss in the stock market.

Against this backdrop, stock market players might not feel confident in making share market investments. However, a prudent investor knows that one can buy stocks with low leverage even in such periods of market decline. Therefore, we recommend some safe bets like Vital Farms, CSW Industrials, Atmos Energy, NiSource, and Kirby Corp. Choosing them can shield investors from incurring huge losses in times of crisis.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to excessive debt financing.

The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

The equity market can be volatile at times, and, as an investor, if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks that bear low leverage and are, hence, less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically, several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

As we approach the middle of the second-quarter earnings season, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the factors above, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the 19 stocks that made it through the screen.

Vital Farms: The company offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, which include shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. On Jun 26, 2024, Vital Farms revealed plans to expand its resilient supply chain with a second world-class egg washing and packing facility located in Seymour, IN. The new 72-acre facility will enable Vital Farms to continue growing its pasture-raised egg business and is expected to help generate more than $350 million in additional revenues.

VITL delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.10%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VITL’s 2024 sales suggests a solid 24.9% improvement from the 2023 reported figure.

CSW Industrials: It manufactures and sells industrial products like coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. On Jul 31, 2024, CSW Industrials reported its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Its revenues increased 11.2% year over year to $226.2 million, while earnings grew 25.4% to $2.47.

CSWI currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWSI’s fiscal 2025 sales suggests a 6.6% improvement from the fiscal 2024 reported actuals.

Atmos Energy: It is engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. On May 8, 2024, Atmos Energy announced second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Its earnings per share came in at $4.93, higher than the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.40.

The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal 2024 sales implies an increase of 6.9% from fiscal 2023 sales. ATO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NiSource: It provides natural gas, electricity and other products and services in the United States. On Jul 31, 2024, NiSource received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust gas rates for its Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), effective August 2024. The newly approved rates will allow for system upgrades to support economic development and job creation, along with infrastructure modernization and improvements that will directly benefit customers and communities – including an estimated $1.1 billion in investments through the end of 2024.

NI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.80%. NI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.

Kirby: It is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the United States, which is responsible for transporting bulk liquid products. On Apr 24, 2024, the company reported its first-quarter 2024 results. Its earnings of $1.19 per share improved a solid 75% and revenues grew 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 30.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX’s 2024 sales suggests a 6.2% improvement from the 2023 reported figure.

