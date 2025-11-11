Zacks.com featured highlights include Vertiv, Universal Health Services, Aptiv, Ameren and FirstCash

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 11, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are — like Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, Universal Health Services Inc. UHS, Aptiv PLC APTV, Ameren Corp. AEE and FirstCash Holdings, Inc. FCFS.

Buy These 5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth Despite Volatile Markets

At present, markets seem to be balancing optimism (strong earnings, potential rate cuts and innovation tailwinds) with caution (high valuations of tech-stocks, uncertainty about Fed timing and government shutdown). The recent pullbacks can be termed as a normal “reset” rather than a full-blown reversal. However, navigating such a situation to select stocks and generate steady returns is difficult for retail investors.

Hence, a traditional way of picking stocks is a good idea now. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Vertiv Holdings Co, Universal Health Services Inc. , Aptiv PLC, Ameren Corp. and FirstCash Holdings, Inc. are worth betting on.

When evaluating a company, sales growth is mostly preferred over earnings. Constant sales growth reflects the actual demand for a company’s products or services. Focusing on sales also offers investors greater visibility into the durability of a company’s business model. The company that can expand its revenues during periods of economic turmoil reflects pricing power, competitive advantages and the ability to capture market share.

Meanwhile, earnings can be distorted by one-off charges, cost-cutting, accounting adjustments or temporary margin expansions, making them less indicative of a company’s underlying trajectory.

Additionally, sustainable sales growth often translates into stronger and more predictable cash flows, providing management with the financial flexibility to reinvest, all without undue reliance on debt. Robust cash reserves and steady cash flow give companies the flexibility to counter challenges, pursue growth opportunities and maintain operational stability even in uncertain times.

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Invest In

Vertiv, based in Westerville, OH, is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. VRT serves essential industries, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, government, education, retail and social media.

VRT’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 27.5%. Vertiv sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Universal Health Services, headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS, through its subsidiaries, operates more than 355 inpatient acute care hospitals and 60 outpatient and other facilities in 39 states, Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

Universal Health Services’ expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 9.7%. UHS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Based in Switzerland, Aptiv is one of the leading global technology and mobility companies that mainly serves the automotive sector. APTV delivers end-to-end smart mobility solutions, active safety and autonomous driving technologies and provides enhanced user experience and connected services.

Aptiv’s sales are expected to rise 2.9% in 2025. APTV carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in St. Louis, MO, Ameren is a utility company, generating and distributing electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale end markets in Missouri and Illinois. AEE serves nearly 2.5 million electric and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Ameren’s expected sales growth for 2025 is 16.2%. AEE, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Fort Worth, TX-based FirstCash Holdings operates retail pawn stores. FCFS operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments.

FirstCash Holdings’ sales are expected to grow 5.3% in 2025. FCFS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

