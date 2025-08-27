Zacks.com featured highlights include Vertiv Holdings Co, MasTec, Inc. and Robinhood Markets

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 27, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD.

3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Sway Frantically

The broader U.S. equity markets have been swinging wildly over the past few days, hitting record highs on the back of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's broader rate cut hints and declining sharply due to concerns surrounding NVIDIA's impending earnings release. Moreover, with President Trump transgressing the Fed's independence by threatening to remove Governor Lisa Cook from her post and likely setting up a legal battle that could reach the Supreme Court, the markets remained largely on tenterhooks.

Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Vertiv Holdings Co, MasTec, Inc. and Robinhood Markets, Inc. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, "the trend is your friend." At its core, momentum investing is "buying high and selling higher." It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child's play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three stocks out of the seven that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in Westerville, OH, Vertiv is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. The company designs, manufactures, installs, maintains and services a broad portfolio of hardware, software and integrated solutions that ensure digital infrastructure operates continuously, optimally, and can scale with business demands.

Vertiv serves essential industries, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, energy, manufacturing, government, education, retail and social media. The stock has surged 60.2% in the past year but declined 7.9% in the past week. Vertiv has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of energy, communication, utility and other infrastructure. The stock has rallied 59.7% in the past year but lost 0.7% in the past week. MasTec has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Robinhood Markets is a financial services firm that offers trading services in crypto, stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, cash management, margin and securities lending, and Robinhood Gold. The company aims to democratize finance through its commission-free trading model, which was launched in 2013, with no account minimums.

The company serves in the United States, the United Kingdom and selected European Union jurisdictions through its apps and subsidiaries. The stock has surged 415% in the past year but declined 6.2% in the past week. Robinhood Markets has a Momentum Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2742933/3-momentum-anomaly-stocks-to-buy-as-markets-sway-frantically

