Zacks.com featured highlights include Universal Health, EnerSys, Kinross Gold and Unum

Chicago, IL – September 9, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, EnerSys ENS, Kinross Gold Corp. KGC and Unum Group UNM.

4 Bargain Stocks with Low Price-to-Cash Flow to Record September Gains

Investors have been bracing up to counter what has historically been referred to as the "September Effect." Thursday saw a varied performance across major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, extending its recent losing streak to three days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%. Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite managed a modest gain of about 0.3%, driven by a slight recovery in tech stocks despite ongoing volatility. This uneven market behavior highlights apprehensions over the economy’s health.

The broader market pullback was triggered by weaker-than-expected labor market data. A report from ADP unveiled that only 99,000 private-sector jobs were created in August, far short of expectations and the smallest increase since 2021. This disappointing figure has raised concerns about the strength of the labor market.

Given the scenario, there is hope that the Federal Reserve might ease its stance on interest rates in the upcoming policy meeting. Many investors are looking for a quarter-percentage-point rate cut, which could help ease some of the economic pressure. However, with mixed signals from the economy, market sentiment remains fragile as investors await more clarity on the direction of monetary policy.

How to Capitalize on Opportunities in September?

The month of September is known for its heightened uncertainty, with stocks experiencing dips or corrections. In this environment, value stocks may present a safer and more stable investment option.

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) ratio is one of the key metrics. Universal Health Services, Inc., EnerSys, Kinross Gold Corp. and Unum Group boast a low P/CF ratio.

The Role of Price-to-Cash-Flow Ratio

Price-to-Cash-Flow metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.

Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, solely based on the P/CF metric, an investment decision may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening.

Universal Health Services, one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health Services’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.8% and 51%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Universal Health Services has a Value Score of A. Shares of UHS have rallied 86.8% in the past year.

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnerSys’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.7% and 7.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ENS has a Value Score of A. Shares of ENS have risen 1.1% in the past year.

Kinross Gold, a Canada-based gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 12.8% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Kinross Gold has a Value Score of A. The stock has advanced 82.9% in the past year.

Unum Group, which provides financial protection benefit solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.4% and 10.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Unum Group has a Value Score of A. Shares of UNM have gained 15.3% in the past year.

