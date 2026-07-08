Zacks.com featured highlights include United Natural Foods, Rockwell Automation and Wayfair

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 8, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK and Wayfair Inc. W.

3 Stocks to Buy as Broker Ratings Upgrade Signals Growth Potential

U.S. equities delivered a strong first-half 2026 performance, although gains remained uneven across sectors. Investor sentiment was pressured by Middle East tensions, oil price volatility, tariff uncertainty, persistent inflation concerns and questions over stretched AI-led valuations. Even so, resilient economic data, renewed enthusiasm around AI, solid corporate earnings and easing geopolitical worries helped support risk appetite and kept the broader market advance intact.

Hence, it is not easy for retail investors to select stocks for generating robust returns over time. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like United Natural Foods, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Wayfair Inc. are worth betting on.

Broker recommendations generally stem from an extensive research framework that includes direct interaction with company management, careful review of public filings, earnings-call analysis, channel checks and broader industry assessment. This helps analysts evaluate a company’s fundamentals in relation to macroeconomic trends, sector conditions, competitive strength and peer performance, instead of viewing the business on a standalone basis.

A broker upgrade usually indicates a notable improvement in an analyst’s view of a company’s prospects. Such a change may be supported by multiple factors that may not yet be fully reflected in consensus estimates or current market valuations. So, an upgrade can point to a possible turning point in earnings expectations and investor sentiment.

Still, broker upgrades should not be treated as independent investment signals. They are most useful when assessed together with other fundamental and valuation considerations. Thus, broker recommendations should serve as one element of a broader, balanced investment decision-making approach. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings

Providence, RI-based United Natural Foods is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the United States and Canada. UNFI offers nearly 250,000 products, consisting of national, regional and private label brands.

UNFI’s fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to soar 254.9% year over year. United Natural Foods, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Rockwell Automation, based in Milwaukee, WI, provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. ROK has a wide network spanning more than 100 countries.

Rockwell Automation’s fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to jump 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. ROK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 3.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Wayfair is one of the world's leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor. W currently offers more than 40 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers.

Wayfair’s 2026 earnings are expected to rise 11.9% year over year. W, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 3.2% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

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Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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