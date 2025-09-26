Zacks.com featured highlights include Tutor Perini, RF Industries and A-Mark Precious Metals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 26, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Tutor Perini Corporation TPC, RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL and A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK.

3 Relative Price Strength Leaders Investors Can't Ignore

The U.S. stock market has been on a remarkable run, with major indexes hitting fresh record highs last week after the Fed delivered its first rate cut of the year. The 25-basis-point reduction, which brought rates down to 4-4.25%, was widely anticipated, but what really fueled optimism was the Fed's signal of more cuts ahead through 2026 and 2027. That outlook has provided investors with confidence that the monetary policy will remain supportive even as growth slows.

In this kind of environment, relative price strength is a valuable strategy. It helps investors identify the true market leaders — the stocks most likely to continue outpacing the pack.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks such as Tutor Perini Corporation, RF Industries, Ltd. and A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.

Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.

However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures a winning option on your hands.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are the three stocks that made it through the screen:

Tutor Perini: It delivers civil, building, and specialty construction services worldwide. Known for handling complex projects, the company provides contracting, design-build, and management solutions for public agencies and private clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of Tutor Perini indicates 220.8% growth. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, TPC has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.5 billion. Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tutor Perini's 2025 earnings has moved up 106.6%. TPC's shares have surged 153.1% in a year.

RF Industries: Based in San Diego, CA, RF Industries designs and manufactures interconnect products, from coaxial connectors to fiber assemblies, serving telecom, data communications, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings of RFIL indicates 422.2% growth. It has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RF Industries' fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up 20.8%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 35.4%. RF industries' shares have soared 132.2% in a year.

A-Mark Precious Metals: It is a full-service trading company dealing in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Its offerings span coins, bars, wafers, and customized financial solutions. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, A-Mark has a market capitalization of $666.3 million. The company has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's fiscal 2026 earnings per share indicates 58.1% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 earnings has moved up 26.1%. A-Mark's shares have lost 40.3% in a year.

