Zacks.com featured highlights include Trevi, Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Vermilion

Chicago, IL – March 11, 2026 – Stocks in this week's article are Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. MTA and Vermilion Energy Inc. VET.

Up Over 50%: 3 Stocks on the Verge of a Massive Breakout in March

As March begins, investors might consider taking a more active role in selecting stocks by watching for potential breakout opportunities within specified price ranges. Under this approach, a stock should be sold if its price falls below the lower trading band, while a move above the upper band signals an opportunity to hold onto the stock and gain from further upward momentum.

Using this method, Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc. stand out as potential breakout stocks in March. All three have already posted strong gains over the past year, with Trevi Therapeutics, Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Vermilion Energy up 119.1%, 222.2% and 54.5%, respectively, indicating ongoing momentum.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is lowest at its support level, meaning most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, indicating they would like to add it to their portfolios. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 7. Here are the top three stocks:

Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. It has a Zacks Rank #2. TRVI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 23.4%.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming is a company focused on precious metals royalties and streaming. It has a Zacks Rank #2. MTA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 100%.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas across North America, Europe and Australia. It has a Zacks Rank #1. VET’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 268.4%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2881146/up-over-50-3-stocks-on-the-verge-of-a-massive-breakout-in-march

