Zacks.com featured highlights include TransMedics, Iamgold, Graham and GIII Apparel

Chicago, IL – September 17, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are TransMedics Group TMDX, Iamgold IAG, Graham GHM and GIII Apparel Group GIII.

4 Stocks Backed by High Efficiency for Solid Gains Amid Volatility

Efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging its potential to make profits. A company with a high efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

To that end, TransMedics Group, Iamgold, Graham and GIII Apparel Group made it through the screening process:

These efficiency ratios are:

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

The use of these few criteria narrowed down the universe of over 7,906 stocks to 13.

Here are the top four stocks that made it through the screen:

TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group is a commercial-stage medical technology company. TMDX has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 287.5%.

Iamgold

Iamgold is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. IAG has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 200%.

Graham

Graham designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. GHM has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 133.3%.

GIII Apparel Group

GIII Apparel Group is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. GIII has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 118.2%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2336294/4-stocks-backed-by-high-efficiency-for-solid-gains-amid-volatility

