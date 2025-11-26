Zacks.com featured highlights include Take-Two Interactive, Globus, Rockwell Automation, Canadian and VICI

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks with Strong Sales Growth to Bet On amid Volatile Markets

At present, the U.S. equity markets are volatile. Rising concerns over high valuations, sluggish economic signals and ambiguity over the Federal Reserve’s next moves are weighing on investor sentiments, especially in growth and AI-linked stocks. Given the uncertainty around rates and economic data, volatility is expected in the near term.

So, navigating such a situation to choose stocks and generate steady returns is difficult for retail investors. The traditional way of picking stocks is a good idea now. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and VICI Properties Inc. are worth betting on.

When evaluating a company, sales growth is often a more reliable indicator than earnings growth. Steady revenue expansion directly reflects underlying demand for a company’s products or services and provides clearer insight into the durability of its business model. Companies that can grow sales even during economic downturns typically demonstrate pricing power, competitive strength and the ability to gain market share.

Meanwhile, earnings can be distorted by one-off charges, cost-cutting, accounting adjustments or temporary margin expansions, making them a less dependable measure of long-term performance.

Sustained sales growth also supports more predictable cash flows, giving management the capacity to reinvest in operations, pursue strategic opportunities and maintain stability without excessive borrowing. Strong cash generation provides the financial resilience needed to navigate uncertainty and drive long-term value creation.

Take-Two Interactive, based in New York, is a leading developer and publisher of video games. TTWO earns revenues from the sale of disk-based video game products (known as packaged goods), downloadable contents (DLCs), subscriptions, micro-transactions and advertising.

TTWO’s expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2026 is 14.8%. Take-Two Interactive sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Audubon, PA-based Globus Medical is a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. At present, GMED has more than 200 products in the market, comprising advanced and differentiated technologies used for treating a variety of musculoskeletal conditions of the spine, extremities and pelvis.

Globus Medical’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 14.5%. GMED currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. ROK has a wide network spanning more than 100 countries.

Rockwell Automation’s sales are expected to rise 5.8% in fiscal 2026. ROK carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Calgary, Canada-based Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in the country, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. CNQ boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil.

Canadian Natural Resources’ expected sales growth for 2025 is 5.7%. CNQ, at present, sports a Zacks Rank #1.

New York-based VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. VICI’s geographically diverse portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet of space, encompassing around 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks.

VICI Properties’ sales are expected to grow 4.1% in 2025. VICI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

