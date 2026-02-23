Zacks.com featured highlights include Suzano, StoneX, Century Aluminum and Seanergy Maritime

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 23, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Suzano S.A. SUZ, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, Century Aluminum Co. CENX and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP.

Forget Profits, Bet on These 4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows

With most Q4 earnings reports now in the rearview mirror, investors are shifting focus toward stocks that delivered strong bottom-line results and positive surprises. However, concentrating solely on earnings can overlook a more powerful indicator of long-term strength, which is a company's capacity to generate consistent cash flows.

In this regard, stocks like Suzano S.A., StoneX Group Inc., Century Aluminum Co. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. emerge as compelling picks, supported by improving cash flow trends.

Cash flow reflects the underlying health of a business. It provides management with flexibility, supports strategic investments and acquisitions, and sustains ongoing operations and expansion initiatives. Importantly, accounting profits do not always translate into liquidity. A company may report solid earnings yet struggle to meet its obligations if cash generation is weak. By contrast, a robust cash position offers resilience during periods of volatility, helping firms navigate downturns and unforeseen disruptions. Amid global economic uncertainty and persistent market dislocations, evaluating cash flow strength has become more critical than ever.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of eight stocks that qualified the screening:

Suzano is a Brazil-based, vertically integrated pulp and paper producer, and the world's largest hardwood pulp supplier. Its product lineup spans pulp, coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboard, and tissue products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Suzano's 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 32.6% in the past 60 days. SUZ has a VGM Score of A.

StoneX Group provides financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group's fiscal 2026 earnings has moved northward by 8.2% to $7.90 per share over the past 30 days. SNEX has a VGM Score of A.

Century Aluminum is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It operates smelters serving U.S. and European customers and is a prime beneficiary of domestic-supply and trade-policy tailwinds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Century Aluminum's 2026 earnings has moved north by 42.1% to $6.72 per share in the past 30 days. CENX has a VGM Score of A.

Seanergy Maritime is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship owner that provides dry bulk marine transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seanergy Maritime's 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 8.9% to $1.59 per share in the past 30 days. SHIP has a VGM Score of A.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2873104/forget-profit-bet-on-these-4-stocks-with-increasing-cash-flows

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.