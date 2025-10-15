Zacks.com featured highlights include Sumitomo, Mission Produce, Flexsteel and FreightCar America

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sumitomo Corp. SSUMY, Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS and FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL.

Look Beyond Earnings: Bet on 4 Stocks with Rising Cash Flows

Investors can be lured by profits and earnings surprises in the ongoing reporting cycle. However, during this earnings season and beyond, betting on stocks with a healthy cash level can be far more rewarding because cash is the lifeblood of a company’s existence, a measure of resiliency and a revelation of its true financial health.

In this regard, stocks such as Sumitomo Corp., Mission Produce, Inc., Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and FreightCar America, Inc. are worth buying.

Even after reaping profits, a company can face a dearth of cash flow and be bankrupt while meeting its obligations if its profits are not channeled in the right direction. However, a company with adequate cash flows can effectively tide over any market mayhem while enjoying flexibility in decision-making and chasing potential investments.

Analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency has indeed become more relevant amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations. Studying a company’s ability to produce cash is important not only for protecting your money but also for multiplying it.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:

Sumitomo Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The company sells a variety of domestic products and services, and conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. It also provides domestic and international business investment and participates in numerous other activities across various industrial sectors worldwide.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share has improved 4.1% over the past month. SSUMY has a VGM Score of B.

Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 13.6% to 67 cents per share over the past two months. AVO has a VGM Score of B.

Flexsteel Industries designs, manufactures, imports and markets residential furniture products in the United States. The company distributes its products across the nation through its e-commerce channel as well as a direct sales force.

Estimates for Flexsteel’s fiscal 2026 earnings have increased 5.5% to $3.85 over the past two months, depicting analysts’ optimism about the company’s prospects. Also, FLXS has a VGM Score of A.

FreightCar America designs, manufactures and supplies railroad freight cars, along with railcar parts and components. The company also provides railcar repair services, full railcar rebody solutions and railcar conversion projects that return idle rail assets to active, revenue-generating use.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FreightCar America’s current-year earnings has moved 14.9% north over the past three months to 54 cents per share. RAIL currently has a VGM Score of A.

Start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2768617/look-beyond-earnings-bet-on-4-stocks-with-rising-cash-flows

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.