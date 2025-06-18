Zacks.com featured highlights include StoneCo, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Intuit and The Mosaic

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are StoneCo Ltd. STNE, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR, Intuit Inc. INTU and The Mosaic Co. MOS.

4 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Buy Despite Market Uncertainty

Markets began 2025 on a strong note but have since been gripped by heightened volatility because of the Trump administration's tariff plans and geopolitical headwinds, which have resulted in ambiguity. The uncertainty has clouded expectations around the tariffs' potential impact on the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. Hence, investors are approaching the markets with increased caution.

So, the conventional method of selecting stocks is the need of the hour. One such way is choosing stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, StoneCo Ltd., Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Intuit Inc. and The Mosaic Co. are worth investing in.

When evaluating a company, revenues often receive more scrutiny than earnings. Investors focus on a business's ability to generate increasing sales over time, as this shows its potential to expand the customer base. In contrast, stagnant or declining sales may signal underlying headwinds. While a company can still generate profits in the short term, sustained growth is necessary to attract new investors.

Strong revenue growth is also essential for long-term profitability. While earnings can be improved by cutting costs, consistent bottom-line expansion typically requires steady sales increases.

Yet, sales growth alone cannot provide a proper picture of a company's financial health. Evaluating a company's cash position alongside its revenues is a more effective investment strategy. A strong cash balance and steady cash flow provide flexibility for strategic decisions, operational stability and future investments.

Cayman Islands-based StoneCo provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels in Brazil. STNE offers financial services, including payment, prepayment, digital banking and credit solutions.

StoneCo's expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 10.9%. STNE sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Cullen/Frost, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, is a financial holding and a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides a broad array of products and services throughout numerous Texas markets. CFR is managed by two reportable operating segments – Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors.

Cullen/Frost's expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 4.6%. CFR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Intuit, based in Mountain View, CA, is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services. INTU has offices in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and other locations.

Intuit's sales are expected to rise 15.1% in fiscal 2025. INTU sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Tampa, FL-based Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. MOS is the biggest integrated phosphate producer globally and among the four largest potash producers in the world.

Mosaic's expected sales growth for 2025 is 11.5%. MOS, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

