Zacks.com featured highlights include Sterling Infrastructure, Kingstone Companies, Meritage Hospitality and CBIZ

Chicago, IL – March 11, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS, Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. MHGU and CBIZ, Inc. CBZ.

Bet on These 4 Stocks with Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns

Investors seek companies that consistently generate profits. One of the best metrics to measure profitability is the net profit margin. This metric highlights a company's ability to convert sales into actual profits, providing insights into operational efficiency and management quality. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., Kingstone Companies, Inc., Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. and CBIZ, Inc. boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

Net profit represents the amount retained after all expenses, including costs, interest, depreciation and taxes. A strong net profit margin indicates effective cost control and operational strength, which are crucial for rewarding stakeholders and attracting investors and talented employees. Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared to peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company's business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, this metric varies across industries, making direct comparisons challenging. While it is vital for traditional industries, it might be less relevant for technology companies.

Differences in accounting practices, especially with regard to non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation, further complicate comparisons. Additionally, companies that rely heavily on debt may show lower net profits due to high interest expenses, limiting the metric's effectiveness in evaluating performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 13 stocks that qualified the screen:

Sterling Infrastructure operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions, principally in the United States. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 14% to $7.35 per share in the past 30 days. STRL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.2%.

Kingstone Companies is engaged in offering property and casualty insurance to individuals in the United States. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kingstone Companies' 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $1.80 from $1.55 per share 30 days ago. KINS matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding two quarters.

Meritage Hospitality specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. It owns and operates casual dining restaurants in Michigan, through brands consisting of Twisted Rooster locations, Crooked Goose location and Freighters Eatery & Taproom location. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meritage Hospitality's 2025 bottom line has been revised upward to earnings of $1.36 from $1.12 per share projected in the past 60 days. MHGU surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on three occasions, the average surprise being -53.01%.

CBIZ specializes in offering insurance, financial and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBIZ's 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 23% to $3.63 per share in the past seven days. CBZ surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 0.3%.

